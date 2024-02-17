Bruce Prichard possibly won't return to WWE following recent surgery, says wrestling veteran

The landscape of WWE changed drastically following a recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon. A popular wrestling personality recently spoke about Bruce Prichard after his surgery and believes that he won't be returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

During the mid-90s, Vince Russo wrote some of the best work of his career as a creative writer for WWE. The writer's edgy vision propelled the Attitude Era during a time when they were going head-to-head against WCW's Nitro. By the end of the 90s, Russo moved on to different roles in the world of professional wrestling.

Recently, Bruce Prichard had a successful tricep surgery following recent allegations and a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vince Russo spoke about Prichard and said the chances of his return are slim:

"I had a laugh bro because he's sitting there with his arm in a sling. Stevie [Richards], since when was your arm in a sling enough to take you off the road? Are you freaking kidding me, bro? He's got his arm in his sling and he's obviously not on the road with the company. You're not going to tell me that Endeavor didn't say, 'Well, Bruce you need the surgery. Go, go, go, go, get it done now and heal up real quick.' Bro, I doubt very much if he's coming back to the company." [From 00:51 to 01:23]

Russo believes that it's unlikely that Endeavor would want Prichard back on the road.

Former WWE Women's Champion made some serious allegations against Bruce Prichard

Last year, Ronda Rousey ended her second run with WWE after she lost to Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet dedicated her second stint to promoting new talent and pushing new stars in the division.

She also had a short stint at ROH after her release from the Stamford-based promotion. Ahead of Royal WWE Rumble 2024, Ronda Rousey opened up and made some shocking allegations against Bruce Prichard when a new lawsuit regarding Vince McMahon came to light:

"Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before"

It will be interesting to see if Prichard also leaves the company following all the drama surrounding McMahon.

