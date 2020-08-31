Bruce Prichard on preferring the quarterly pay per view format in WWE

The Executive Director of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown in WWE, Bruce Prichard, has admitted that he prefers when WWE had a more simple approach in telling their stories on WWE television and pay per views.

Previously, in the 1980s and early 1990s, WWE would traditionally run only four PPVs a year. This would break down to one pay per view in every quarter, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Fast Forward to 2020, WWE now airs at least one pay per view every month and at times two during the timeframe. This leads to a much quicker form of storytelling in WWE than was traditionally the case.

During the most recent episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown admitted that he does miss the old style of storytelling and pay per view structure in WWE:

“It was all syndicated TV, so you saw it in your local market at different times throughout the week, usually on a Saturday morning or Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning,” Prichard began. “That would promote your local events and you did live events and then, once every three months, you had this big event that was hyped, so it was a much simpler time." (h/t fightful)

Continuing to discuss WWE's traditional method of storytelling in the 1980s and early 1990s, Bruce Prichard explained that with only four pay per views a year, WWE could take their time in telling stories as opposed to rushing things:

“It was a time that you could take your time in telling a story and allow things to develop and allow people to get behind something, really get invested in it versus, 'hey, this is going to happen. Bam, that's why it happened. Bam, there it is. Hope you liked it. Bam, here's what's next!' (h/t fightful)

“It was a simpler time, and I think that stories were allowed to play out longer and that they were probably a little easier to understand and everyone got it because it wasn't so fast.” (h/t fightful)

