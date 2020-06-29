Bruce Prichard reveals Hulk Hogan vs John Cena almost took place in WWE

Hulk Hogan and John Cena was a match that almost happened in WWE, if not for one problem.

Hulk Hogan wanted to face John Cena in what he was sure would be an amazing match.

John Cena and Hulk Hogan almost faced each other in WWE

Back in 2005, Hulk Hogan returned to WWE as the surprise partner of Shawn Michaels and John Cena for a match against Chris Jericho, Christian, and Tyson Tomko on WWE RAW. According to Bruce Prichard, Hulk Hogan saw the potential that John Cena had immediately after stepping into the ring with him for a 6-man tag team match. With that being said, Hulk Hogan apparently wanted a match against John Cena at that time.

On the June 27, 2005 edition of RAW Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and John Cena def the team of Chris Jericho, Tyson Tomko, and Christian pic.twitter.com/fwS3K8IuWF — Today In WWE History (@TodayInWWEHist1) June 27, 2017

With that being said, on this week's Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Prichard talked about how the potential John Cena and Hulk Hogan match did not take place at the end of the day.

Hulk Hogan wanted a match with John Cena in WWE

Apparently, after Hulk Hogan's return-match, Hogan felt that he had a potentially good match in front of him against John Cena. He was looking forward to the match and talked about it backstage, but at the time, he was working with Shawn Michaels.

"Hulk was always looking for that next mountain to climb, the next Superstar to conquer. So yeah, you are looking at Cena? You are looking at who you want to be in the ring with and play with and have fun. Of course, it's John Cena. I definitely remember that and I definitely remember Hulk going holy cow, this is going to be good."

Unfortunately, Hulk Hogan would not even be able to complete the full planned program with Shawn Michaels, which would have seen the two of them get a win and a loss each. Instead, after beating Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan left WWE. Unfortunately, this also brought an end to any chance that John Cena had for a match against Hulk Hogan, in what would be a legendary dream match to look back on.

We all know who The Man was back in the day. Now you can play as #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE and the other Horsewomen in #WWE2K20 with 2K Showcase story mode. #ad https://t.co/K31Fj06Br1 pic.twitter.com/huqB6J7QCi — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 4, 2019

"Hulk was already gone before we could (book the match against John Cena)."

Bruce Prichard went on to talk about Hulk Hogan's odd relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at this time as well.

"I think it was always love-hate. But during this time again. They both love each other unconditionally, and that just turns to craziness some times when everyone gets together, so yeah, it's nuts."