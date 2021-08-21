“Father-son”- Bruce Prichard reveals The Rock's backstage bond with former world champion

Bruce Prichard talked about The Rock's early career in WWE and his bond with a former world champion. Prichard revealed that The Rock and Farooq shared a father-son bond in WWE during their late '90s run in The Nation of Domination.

Farooq was the leader of The Nation of Domination faction which also had The Rock as a member. Prichard revealed that Farooq took The Rock under his wing and wanted to really help out The Rock during the early years of his career.

Speaking on his podcast, Something To Wrestle, Prichard was asked about the backstage between Farooq and The Rock. Prichard said the two former world champions had a ''father-son'' bond. He further elaborated:

“I think Ron [Farooq] really took Rock under his wing and looked at this as an opportunity to make a new guy and saw the potential in Rocky. I’ll put words in Ron’s mouth but Ron's going to ride this Rock gravy train as far as he can. It was a good way to get somebody over. Ron and Rock got along and Rock went to Ron for advice and Ron was happy to give it.”

The Rock became a big superstar after joining The Nation of Domination

The Rock is arguably one of the most popular WWE superstars of all time. Not only is he a big name in the world of WWE, but today he is one of the biggest Hollywood stars as well.

Unfortunately for him, his career got off to a rocky start in WWE as people did not buy him a as squeaky-clean babyface. It was only after he joined The Nation and turned heel that the world got to see the true potential of The Brahma Bull.

Ron Simmons, better known as Farooq in WWE, had a major role to play in the career of The Rock. The former WCW Champion helped nurture him into becoming the big star he is today.

Edited by Jack Cunningham