Bruce Prichard reveals top superstar's wife had a problem with WWE changing his hairstyle

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard answered several questions during an 'Ask Bruce Anything' session on AdFreeShows.com, including one about Kane's unmasking in June 2003.

The burn marks and partially shaved head made Kane's unmasking a visually unsettling segment for the fans. Prichard revealed that Kane's wife, Crystal Maurisa Goins, was not a big fan of her husband's new on-screen look.

Kane had to sport a new hairstyle to sell the burn marks temporarily, and the result was a messy look for the Big Red Machine. Prichard admitted to being responsible for the burned storyline featuring Kane, and he even recalled shaving the WWE Hall of Famer's head at an MSG show.

Kane unmasking was a moment. pic.twitter.com/4zgRt4GzKR — The Black Announce Table Podcast (@blackannctable) May 6, 2019

The unfavorable reaction from Kane's wife forced Prichard and the WWE team to make some changes to the superstar's look.

"I think it was really cool for the first-time shock factor. But I don't think that Glenn's lovely wife Crystal, one of the nicest people you'd ever want to meet, cared for it too much, and that was enough for me," revealed Prichard.

"It was like, 'Okay, we'll change it up a little bit, so you shave it and then let it grow out for TV, and we can mess it up a little bit when we get to TV and then shave it when you go home, so you're somewhat normal when you go home."

Bruce Prichard on why WWE unmasked Kane in 2003

Bruce Prichard stated that Vince McMahon had realized that Kane's character needed to be revamped, and unmasking him was seen as the best course of action in the WWE.

Prichard felt that simulating the burns on Kane's face with a 'really screwed up' haircut accomplished the WWE's goal of shocking its viewers. The WWE Executive Director added that he got carried away with the angle and might have overcomplicated Kane's look.

"We were looking at what to do next with Kane," Prichard continued, "and Vince was thinking, 'Well, sh**, let's take off his mask.' When we started talking about that, we started talking about, 'Well, what does he look like with his mask off.'

"Then my sick mind kind of took over as far, 'What if?' You know, we could simulate the burns on his face, and he has this really screwed up hair cut, you know from the horror fire he was in, his hair wouldn't grow back in certain places, and we start shaving his head a little bit in Madison Square Garden, and I started really messing with it bad. And Glenn's looking at me like, 'Bruce, you're f***ing with me!' I said, 'No, this is cool!'"

What are your thoughts on Kane's burnt look in the WWE? Were you a fan of the unmasking storyline?

