WWE Executive says he "hated" iconic Edge/Mick Foley Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22

WWE's Bruce Prichard has admitted he "hated" the Hardcore match between Edge and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22.

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, the SmackDown and RAW Executive Director revealed he was far less favorable to the match than fans and others in the industry, despite being a key player behind the scenes at WWE.

He said he "hated it" and went as far as to say the entire match made him "cringe" when he watched it back.

Here's what Bruce Prichard had to say about Edge and Mick Foley's iconic WrestleMania Hardcore match:

“Hated it. Look, the spectacle and the amount of effort put into the performance by everyone involved was by far, no one can knock that. No one can say that wasn’t an unbelievable performance by every person involved. You know me, I’m not a fan of thumbtacks, f***ing fire? Not my cup of tea, not something that I’m a big fan of. You watch it sometimes and go ‘Holy sh**,’ I’m always concerned about the safety of the talent involved and watching it made me cringe all over again." H/T WrestlingInc

It seems the ultra-violent aspect of the bout is what didn't sit right with the WWE Executive.

However, Prichard did take note of the fact that both Edge and Mick Foley were proud of the violence they were able to create at WrestleMania 22:

“Foley and Edge both loved it. They were very happy with it and they should’ve been proud of it, they left their heart and soul out there.”

Edge will challenge Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan on Night Two of WrestleMania for the Universal Championship

Over ten years since his last WrestleMania main event, the Rated-R Superstar will be part of the feature attraction once again at WrestleMania 37.

However, this time around, Edge has been displaying a much more sadistic, darker side of his character than fans are perhaps used to.

In a clip from Talking Smack featured above, the former World Heavyweight Champion is seen intimidating Paul Heyman, outlining the case for him walking out of WrestleMania as the new Universal Champion.

This one is special to me. Captured by the talented @redlight24fps who followed me from the Rumble until now. It’s a journey. Full of hurdles. #WWEChronicle streaming now on @peacockTV in the US and @WWENetwork worldwide. pic.twitter.com/wbY7nSqd9V — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 11, 2021

Will Edge's new outlook on life help him regain the championship gold he never lost?