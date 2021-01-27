Bruce Prichard on Shane McMahon's WWE Championship and Hall of Fame credentials

Bruce Prichard believes Shane McMahon would have been a worthy WWE Champion earlier in his career. He also thinks Vince McMahon's son should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Shane McMahon began working behind the scenes in WWE over 30 years ago. With the exception of his time away from WWE between 2009 and 2016, he has also appeared as a frequent on-screen character during that time.

Prichard, who works as an Executive Director in WWE, has known Shane McMahon since he was a child. He said on his Something to Wrestle With podcast that the former WWE authority figure should receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction one day.

“I think Shane should be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his entire body of work.”

Best In The World! What else can I say?#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/rgXGhRAb9N — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 7, 2019

Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon are not yet part of Vince McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H, a McMahon family member by marriage, received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2019 as part of the D-Generation X faction.

Shane McMahon as WWE Champion?

Shane McMahon feuded with Roman Reigns in 2019

Bruce Prichard added that he cannot see why Shane McMahon would not be a credible WWE Championship holder.

Shane McMahon has previously won the European Championship, Hardcore Championship, and SmackDown Tag Team Championship (w/The Miz). He also won the WWE World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel 2018.

Please credit Something to Wrestle With and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.