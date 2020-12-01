WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has done anything and everything in his power to put out compelling and interesting storylines for the WWE Universe. But, the product has evolved considerably, and is catered towards kids and is family-friendly in nature compared to what it was 10-15 years ago.

McMahon has often said controversial things on-air while the women in the company were shoddily treated before the women's evolution happened.

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has now spoken about the time Vince McMahon used the n-word in a segment with John Cena on WWE television back in 2005. That raised a lot of eyebrows back in the day and wouldn't be used now in WWE.

Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon using the N-Word in a segment in WWE

Bruce Prichard, on his Something to Wrestle podcast, spoke about the segment and said that it wouldn't hold up now. He said that it was a different time and a different mentality.

"I don’t think it holds up well. Probably so [would do it over]. Well I think there was people whose opinions were asked and again, it’s just a different time and a different place where you did different things that were not things that hold up and I go back and I’m into the Alfred Hitchcock hour now, taping it every single night. You sit there and you watch some of the things on television of men just basically slapping the sh*t out of women back and forth as if it was just another day at the office and it’s just time has a way of making things cringeworthy. Again, different time, different place, different mentality.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

The segment in question happened in 2005 when Vince McMahon addressed John Cena in a jovial manner and used the n-word backstage in WWE. It was an awkward moment, especially considering African-American Superstar Booker T was also involved in the segment.

WWE released a statement a few years ago about that segment:

"It was an outlandish and satirical skit involving fictional characters, similar to that of many scripted television shows and movies."

That segment featuring Vince McMahon awkward and embarrassing and will forever be brought up whenever WWE does anything to battle racism.