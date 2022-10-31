Bruce Prichard on WWE releasing Bobby Lashley's ex-girlfriend

Bruce Prichard recently opened up about the WWE release of former superstar Kristal Marshall and revealed that it was purely a business decision from the company's end.

Kristal Marshall entered WWE through the 2005 RAW Diva Search competition and stayed with the promotion until her controversial exit in 2007. While most fans know this, Kristal dated Bobby Lashley for three years before their separation in 2010. The couple, who have two children, were also briefly engaged before their split.

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the long-time executive was asked whether the company reconsidered releasing Kristal due to her relationship with Lashey.

"Ah, you know, see now that has nothing to do with HR there because you are in a contract. But you know, it's professional. It's business," said Prichard. "Sometimes things just don't work for one; they work out for the other." [From 54:14 to 54:40]

Bruce Prichard reveals why Kristal Marshall might have been released from WWE

During her final days in WWE, Kristal was involved in a messy storyline featuring Vickie Guerrero and Theodore Long (Teddy Long). The former star got closer to Long in kayfabe, and the promotion even booked an in-ring wedding between the two on-screen characters.

Bruce Prichard explained that Kristal probably struggled to balance her personal and professional life. While her romantic angle with the SmackDown general manager did attract more eyeballs toward the product, Prichard felt Kristal might not have been completely invested in the storyline.

The wrestling veteran also noted that while he loved Kristal's work, she most likely "got tired" of her run in WWE.

"First of all, I enjoyed the hell out of Kristal. I liked Kristal a lot. I think once Kristal got into a position, you know, into the storyline and things got into her personal life where it was like, 'Okay, she is in a romantic relationship on a TV show with Teddy Long, that balancing act with her personal life, I don't know if she really liked that too much," Prichard stated. "So, she wasn't really into it as much as I think she could have been. I think she was getting tired of doing this more than anything." [From 53:29 to 54:12]

