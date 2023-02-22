"Bruised from that big a** head of yours" - Gigi Dolin takes a massive shot at WWE star

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin finally made her return and attacked Jacy Jayne.

Dolin was absent from WWE television following Jayne's betrayal during a recent edition of 'Ding Dong Hello' hosted by Bayley.

Taking to Twitter, she took a massive dig at her former tag team partner after blindsiding her during a match with Indi Hartwell.

"Nah, boo. I’m not showing off my wounds, I’m showing off what I did to you. These knuckles bruised from that big a** head of yours. You talk too much," wrote Dolin.

Dolin and Jayne were stablemates in Toxic Attraction and dominated the NXT women's division alongside Mandy Rose. However, the faction was cut short by only two members after WWE released Rose in December 2022. Before her departure, she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

Perez's first title defense was against Dolin and Jayne at the Vengeance Day event. The duo were determined to bring the NXT Women's Title back within the Toxic Attraction camp. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as things went from bad to worse.

Gigi Dolin displayed her finger injury after returning to WWE NXT

After Gigi Dolin's return on this week's episode of WWE NXT, she took to Twitter to display her finger injury.

Following a wild brawl with Jacy Jayne, Dolin ended up with a cut on her finger. Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo of the same and sent a short message to her former tag team partner.

"Mess around and find out, @jacyjaynewwe," Dolin wrote.

Dolin and Jayne are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo also appeared on the main roster as a tag team but will focus on their singles careers going forward.

