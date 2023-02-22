Gigi Dolin displays finger injury after returning on WWE NXT

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin made her return. This was her first appearance since being ambushed by former tag team partner and stablemate Jacy Jayne.

Jayne, who was in singles action against Indi Hartwell on this week's NXT, was blindsided by Dolin. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions engaged in a wild brawl.

In the aftermath of the attack, Dolin took to Twitter to display a cut on her finger. She also sent a short message to Jayne.

"Mess around and find out, @jacyjaynewwe," wrote Dolin.

At NXT Vengeance Day, former Toxic Attraction members Dolin and Jayne unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

This led to Dolin and Jayne appearing on Bayley's 'Ding Dong Hello' show. The Role Model tried to resolve the issue, but unfortunately, things didn't end on a pleasant note.

How did Jacy Jayne react to her betrayal of Gigi Dolin?

In the aftermath of her actions against Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne spoke in an interview on the Busted Open Podcast.

The 26-year-old star opened up on her betrayal, claiming that she and Dolin kept swerving the fans before eventually pulling the trigger on the angle. Jayne said:

"Man, it was sweet. I feel like it was a long time coming that moment, we kind of were teasing it for a while but nobody knew when it was going to explode and I think we just kind of trick, trick... and we had you in the palm of our hands and bam! There it is,"

Dolin and Jayne became tag team partners after being recruited by Mandy Rose. The trio formed the Toxic Attraction stable and dominated the NXT women's division. The trio at one point had possession of all three of the Women's titles in NXT.

