Brutal match with bizarre finish sees Alba Fyre narrowly avoid injury to defeat top female star on WWE NXT

Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn in a brutal match tonight on WWE NXT.

Ever since Isla Dawn cost Alba Fyre the last woman standing match for the NXT Women's Championship against Mandy Rose a couple of weeks ago, the two women have been at each other's throats.

Their previous match ended with Dawn winning in questionable fashion. However, Fyre made it clear she wasn't done with Isla and asked for an Extreme Resolution Match tonight on NXT.

Before the match could begin, a brawl broke out within the women's division and Alba Fyre also came out to participate. However, she was attacked by Isla Dawn and the two women brawled to the backstage area.

After brawling backstage for some time, Fyre dragged Dawn back to the ringside area and sent her into the ring so that the match could officially begin. The two women had an absolutely brutal back-and-forth encounter.

They didn't hesitate to use anything they could get their hands on and were quite intent on hurting each other. At one point in the match, Isla Dawn trapped Fyre's hand in the toolbox and attempted to hit her with a hammer, but Fyre managed to escape in time.

The closing moments of the match proved bizarre. Alba Fyre set Isla Dawn on the table, then climbed to the top rope. But before she could jump on Dawn, the latter smiled at her in a strange manner. Fyre then hit the Swanton Bomb but the table didn't break.

Fyre then picked up Dawn and hit the Gory Bomb through the table before sending her into the ring and pinning her.

Given that it's now 1-1 between these two women, it's hard to think that this rivalry is over. We will have to wait and see who will win the next encounter.

Did you enjoy watching the Extreme Resolution Match? Sound off in the comments section.

