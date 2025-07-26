  • home icon
  Brutus Beefcake addresses Hulk Hogan's passing: "I owe him everything"

Brutus Beefcake addresses Hulk Hogan's passing: "I owe him everything"

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 26, 2025 15:17 GMT
Brutus Beefcake (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Brutus Beefcake (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest. In a new interview, Brutus Beefcake spoke about his long history with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Beefcake and Hogan began their wrestling careers together in 1977. They remained best friends for several years while working alongside each other in WWE and WCW. However, according to Beefcake, their friendship deteriorated due to Hulk Hogan's alleged interest in his wife.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Beefcake made it clear he will always appreciate how much Hogan helped him throughout his life:

"He and I became so close, starting together and coming through the trenches and training. There's so much that nobody knows about, really, our beginnings, our past. I owe him everything, and I'm just grateful to have known him, to have been there many times for him, as he was for me." [1:49 – 2:24]
In the same interview, Beefcake revealed why he did not visit Hogan in the days leading up to his death.

Brutus Beefcake reflects on Hulk Hogan's role in his WWE Hall of Fame induction

In 2019, Brutus Beefcake joined the WWE Hall of Fame alongside D-Generation X, The Hart Foundation, The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, and several others.

Six years on, Beefcake appreciates that Hulk Hogan agreed to induct him into WWE's elite group of legends on WrestleMania 35 weekend:

"It made a tremendous moment even better. I will always treasure that day forever." [2:35 – 2:46]

WWE paid tribute to Hogan with a 10-bell salute at the start of the July 25 episode of SmackDown. Wrestlers gathered on the stage area to remember The Hulkster, while Chief Content Officer Triple H narrated a video package showing his greatest moments.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
bell-icon Manage notifications