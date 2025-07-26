  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Why Brutus Beefcake didn't visit Hulk Hogan before his death

Why Brutus Beefcake didn't visit Hulk Hogan before his death

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 26, 2025 14:18 GMT
Brutus Beefcake (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Brutus Beefcake (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan lost contact in recent years despite being friends for more than four decades. After the WWE icon's passing, Beefcake explained why he did not visit his long-time friend when his health deteriorated.

Ad

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house in Clearwater, Florida. Beefcake claimed in 2024 that The Hulkster "hit on" his wife several years ago, causing their friendship to fall apart.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Beefcake said he wanted to reconcile with Hogan in the days leading up to his death. However, he was concerned the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's family would not let him in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was gonna try to go to his house a couple of days ago," Beefcake stated. "My wife said, 'You should just go over there,' and I was thinking, oh my God, but if I go to the house and they say, 'No, you can't come in,' it would have crushed me, so I didn't, and now I wish maybe that I had tried to get in and tried to get to see him before he passed." [5:15 – 5:37]
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

youtube-cover
Ad

Beefcake and Hogan worked together in WCW and WWE. They defeated Randy Savage and Zeus at SummerSlam 1989 in one of their most memorable matches alongside each other.

What Brutus Beefcake knew about Hulk Hogan's health

Before his passing, Hulk Hogan's health status had been in the news after radio host Bubba the Love Sponge alleged his former friend was "on his deathbed."

Ad

Although Brutus Beefcake received regular health updates from legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart, he did not expect Hulk Hogan to pass away.

"Yeah, absolutely," Beefcake said when asked if he knew Hogan was not doing well. "Jimmy and I, like I said, we've been friends for 45-50 years, and Jimmy and I have talked every day, and Jimmy told me that he was doing okay, but that things were not good, and so this did kinda catch us off guard." [5:44 – 6:02]
Ad

Beefcake also reacted to Hogan's passing on social media. The 2019 WWE Hall of Famer wrote that he was "devastated" and "heartbroken" after hearing the news.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications