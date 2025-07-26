Why Brutus Beefcake didn't visit Hulk Hogan before his death

Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan lost contact in recent years despite being friends for more than four decades. After the WWE icon's passing, Beefcake explained why he did not visit his long-time friend when his health deteriorated.Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his house in Clearwater, Florida. Beefcake claimed in 2024 that The Hulkster &quot;hit on&quot; his wife several years ago, causing their friendship to fall apart.In an interview with TMZ Sports, Beefcake said he wanted to reconcile with Hogan in the days leading up to his death. However, he was concerned the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's family would not let him in.&quot;I was gonna try to go to his house a couple of days ago,&quot; Beefcake stated. &quot;My wife said, 'You should just go over there,' and I was thinking, oh my God, but if I go to the house and they say, 'No, you can't come in,' it would have crushed me, so I didn't, and now I wish maybe that I had tried to get in and tried to get to see him before he passed.&quot; [5:15 – 5:37]Beefcake and Hogan worked together in WCW and WWE. They defeated Randy Savage and Zeus at SummerSlam 1989 in one of their most memorable matches alongside each other.What Brutus Beefcake knew about Hulk Hogan's healthBefore his passing, Hulk Hogan's health status had been in the news after radio host Bubba the Love Sponge alleged his former friend was &quot;on his deathbed.&quot;Although Brutus Beefcake received regular health updates from legendary wrestling manager Jimmy Hart, he did not expect Hulk Hogan to pass away.&quot;Yeah, absolutely,&quot; Beefcake said when asked if he knew Hogan was not doing well. &quot;Jimmy and I, like I said, we've been friends for 45-50 years, and Jimmy and I have talked every day, and Jimmy told me that he was doing okay, but that things were not good, and so this did kinda catch us off guard.&quot; [5:44 – 6:02]Beefcake also reacted to Hogan's passing on social media. The 2019 WWE Hall of Famer wrote that he was &quot;devastated&quot; and &quot;heartbroken&quot; after hearing the news.Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.