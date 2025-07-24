  • home icon
"I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship" – Brutus Beefcake shares Hulk Hogan tribute

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 24, 2025 20:13 GMT
Former WCW and WWE star Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Reacting to the news, wrestling legend Brutus Beefcake told his social media followers he is "devastated" and "heartbroken."

Beefcake and Hogan were close friends in the late 1980s and 1990s. The former WWE on-screen allies fell out over an accusation that Hogan had a romantic interest in Beefcake's wife.

Writing on X, Beefcake paid a heartfelt tribute to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He also expressed regret that they never fixed their friendship.

"Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry!" Beefcake said. "I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP"
Beefcake, real name Ed Leslie, worked with Hogan in WCW and WWE. One of their most notable matches came at Starrcade 1994, where The Hulkster defeated Beefcake's The Butcher persona to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Brutus Beefcake last saw Hulk Hogan at a WWE event

In 2019, Hulk Hogan inducted Brutus Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former nWo member gave a sincere speech about their friendship and days working together in the wrestling business.

In a separate post on Instagram, Beefcake shared footage from his Hall of Fame induction:

"This is the very last time I saw my Brother Terry. I’m heartbroken we weren’t able to put things back together. Until we meet again Terry, I will hold you in my thoughts and prayers! #RIP #hulkhogan"

Dozens of high-profile names have reacted to Hogan's passing. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was among those who paid tribute to the wrestling icon on social media.

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

