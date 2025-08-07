  • home icon
  • Brutus Beefcake Sends Emotional Message to Hulk Hogan After WWE Legend's Death (Exclusive)

Brutus Beefcake Sends Emotional Message to Hulk Hogan After WWE Legend's Death (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:06 GMT
Brutus Beefcake (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Brutus Beefcake (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Brutus Beefcake became friends with Hulk Hogan at a young age. In an exclusive interview, the former WCW and WWE wrestler paid an emotional tribute following The Hulkster's passing at the age of 71.

Hogan broke into the wrestling business alongside Beefcake in 1977. The two men were close for several decades. However, their friendship fell apart in the 2010s after Hogan allegedly made a pass at Beefcake's wife.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Beefcake confirmed he had not seen Hogan since 2019. He also revealed what he would like to say to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

"I'd say, brother, just relax, be comfortable," Beefcake said. "I know you were in pain for many, many years, like I have, and now your pain has gone and you're sitting by the big man up there, and just save me a spot because when it comes time and he calls me, I'll be sitting right up there next to you, bud." [4:28 – 4:52]
Watch the video above to hear Brutus Beefcake reflect on his history with Hulk Hogan before they became wrestlers.

Brutus Beefcake's memories working with Hulk Hogan

The long-time friends shared the ring in several major promotions, including the AWA, NJPW, WCW, and WWE. One of their most notable matches together came at WrestleMania 9, where they lost to IRS and Ted DiBiase Sr.

Whether they were teaming up or facing each other, Brutus Beefcake always enjoyed working with Hulk Hogan:

"It was fun. It was electric. It was easy. I didn't have to do anything. It was automatic. You didn't have to do anything. It was always a good time." [5:25 – 5:36]

Another memorable match between the two men took place at WCW Starrcade 1994. Hogan defeated Beefcake in a 12-minute bout to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

