WWE legend's wife says she rejected Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan claimed in 2023 that his long-time friendship with Brutus Beefcake ended due to his former tag team partner's wife, Missy Beefcake. In a recent interview, Missy Beefcake shed light on a possible reason why The Hulkster seemingly dislikes her so much.

Missy Beefcake recently made headlines when another WWE legend, Greg Valentine, advised Brutus Beefcake to leave her. She responded by sharing footage of the veteran wrestler using homophobic language.

Appearing on Monte & The Pharaoh, Missy Beefcake claimed she once rejected Hogan when the two-time Hall of Famer was with his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel:

"I rejected him. I rejected him, and I'm not gonna get into the story of what happened in his house in the kitchen. I don't know if she [Hogan's ex-wife Jennifer] smelled something cooking, but she smelled something good-looking! There was a conversation in the kitchen. There was something going on that he and I and Jennifer and Brutus all know about that I don't wanna get into, I've never talked about it, but there was a situation and there was a proposal. That's all I'm saying." [45:41 – 46:26]

In the same interview, Missy Beefcake accused Hogan of using Brutus Beefcake's 2019 Hall of Fame induction to get himself back into WWE.

What did Hulk Hogan say about Missy Beefcake?

During a 2023 appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Hulk Hogan said he and Brutus Beefcake "had a little bit of a falling out."

Hogan also claimed Missy Beefcake was responsible for his breakdown in communication with the 2019 Hall of Famer:

"It still has a lot to do with the lady he's married to. Nothing really to do with him."

Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel divorced in 2021. The eight-time WrestleMania main-eventer is now married to Sky Daily.

