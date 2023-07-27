Hulk Hogan opens up about real-life falling out with WWE Hall of Famer

Hulk Hogan was the face of WWE in the mid-80s and 90s before The Hulkster made his way to WCW and became the biggest bad guy in the world of professional wrestling. Recently, the former World Champion opened up about his real-life falling out with fellow Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake.

Brutus Beefcake's first major rival in WWE was none other than Hulk Hogan as he went after the most important title in the company. After failing to defeat The Hulkster, Beefcake eventually went on to team up with his real-life friend for a while in the company.

Behind the scenes, Beefcake and Hogan were good friends until they had a falling out. WCW also hired Beefcake as he was friends with Hogan when The Hulkster jump shipped to the rival promotion. Speaking on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Hogan mentioned the real-life falling out with Brutus Beefcake. Check it out:

“Another guy I traveled on the road with for four years was Brutus Beefcake. Him and I had a falling out,” Hogan said. “We had a little bit of a falling out, so him and I don’t even talk anymore. I mean, there’s nothing to talk about.”

However, the Hall of Famer revealed why the two haven't mended fences after all these years.

“It still has a lot to do with the lady he’s married to. Nothing really to do with him. So, I’ll pass.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Hogan did not explain why he had a falling out with Brutus Beefcake, but both stars have seemingly moved on in their lives.

Hulk Hogan calls WWE Hall of Famer as the Greatest of All Time

Ric Flair is arguably the biggest sports entertainer of all time who feuded with several notable names in WWE and WCW for nearly three decades. Flair's legacy still continues in professional wrestling with Charlotte Flair, who has won over 14 women's championships in the company.

One of Flair's oldest rivals is none other than Hulk Hogan, who he has wrestled in WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling. Speaking in the same interview, Hogan called The Nature Boy the best there was in the industry. Check it out:

"No. He's the best there ever was."

Both veterans are currently enjoying retirement, and Hogan is getting ready to tie the knot for the third time.

