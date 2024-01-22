Hulk Hogan "used" legend to get back into WWE, according to Missy Beefcake

Missy Beefcake recently accused Hulk Hogan of using her husband, Brutus Beefcake, to work his way back into WWE.

In 2015, WWE fired Hogan and removed him from the Hall of Fame after audio emerged of him using racist language. Four years later, The Hulkster inducted Beefcake into the Hall of Fame even though the two had a strained friendship at the time.

Missy Beefcake said in an interview on Monte & The Pharaoh that Hogan only inducted his former tag team partner for selfish reasons:

"Terry [Terry Bollea, Hulk Hogan's real name] used Brutus to get back into the WWE, to get his floppy big fat f***ing feet back into the graces, and f****d Brutus over again." [From 10:37 – 10:52]

Hogan was reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He also received an induction as part of the 2020 class alongside fellow nWo members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

Hulk Hogan allegedly missed Brutus Beefcake's Hall of Fame speech

Every WWE Hall of Fame inductee is introduced by someone who greatly impacted their wrestling career. The inductor usually gives a short speech before taking a seat to watch the inductee tell stories about their time in the wrestling business.

Missy Beefcake claims Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Jennifer walked away as soon as Brutus Beefcake began giving his Hall of Fame speech:

"Brutus gets up to accept the award, Terry leaves, motions to Jennifer, and leaves as Brutus is giving his acceptance speech, and Brutus says, 'Thank you, Terry. I am your friend to the end.' And he looks out, no Hogan." [From 10:04 – 10:34]

In 2023, wrestling legend Jacques Rougeau said Hogan could not understand why Brutus Beefcake was inducted into the Hall of Fame before the Rougeaus.

