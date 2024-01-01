Greg Valentine "hates" WWE legend's wife, advises him to leave her

Greg Valentine has never been one to shy away from giving his candid opinion on wrestling topics. In a recent interview, the WWE Hall of Famer offered his brutally honest take on Brutus Beefcake's wife, Missy.

Beefcake and Valentine worked together as The Dream Team in WWE between 1985 and 1987. In 2013, Beefcake married Missy, real name Melissa Caruso. The couple renewed their wedding vows alongside Valentine and his wife, Julie, on A&E show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures in 2021.

Although they seemed to get along on television, Valentine revealed to James Romero of WSI that he strongly dislikes Beefcake's wife:

"She's a f***ing c**t. I'm laughing but it's the truth, and he lets that f***ing c**t tell him what to do. What the f**k? Keep that on [the interview clip], you've got to. I want my wife to see it too. I'll get a lot of points. But no, she hates that f***ing c**t. So do I." [1:21:45 – 1:22:24]

Later in the interview, Valentine advised his former tag team partner to leave his wife:

"I don't think Brutus is as tough as I am, but I don't think Brutus is a coward either. I just wish he'd get away from that f***ing c**t." [1:30:33 – 1:30:42]

Valentine also revealed why he did not enjoy sharing the ring with The Ultimate Warrior in the late 1980s.

Greg Valentine is not the first WWE legend to criticize Missy Beefcake

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was close friends with Brutus Beefcake throughout his wrestling career. The two also worked sporadically as tag team partners between 1989 and 1993.

In 2023, Hogan said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von that he and Beefcake no longer talk despite being friends for decades. Addressing the reason why, The Hulkster claimed his former friend's wife was to blame:

"It still has a lot to do with the lady he's married to," Hogan stated. "Nothing really to do with him."

Missy Beefcake responded to Greg Valentine's remarks by sharing a video of the WWE legend using a homophobic slur.

