"He was horrible" – WWE legend hated working with The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior often divides opinion among WWE fans and former wrestlers. In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine gave his honest thoughts on the legendary superstar's in-ring ability.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, The Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business. While the former bodybuilder gained lots of fans thanks to his larger-than-life personality, he sometimes struggled to get along with fellow wrestlers behind the scenes.

Valentine worked with Warrior at several untelevised live events. On WSI, the 72-year-old made it clear how much he disliked sharing the ring with the former WWE Champion:

"It was God awful," Valentine said. "He was horrible. That was the worst week, and we did all the small towns in Florida and Georgia and all these spot show things, but there was good crowds. It was WWF [WWE] shows, you know. It was me and The Ultimate Warrior and Hercules against Jake the Snake [Roberts] or something. Worst week in the business." [29:13 – 29:43]

The Ultimate Warrior's career highlight came in 1990 when he defeated Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 6 main event to win the WWE Championship. The following year, he was suspended by WWE following a financial dispute with Vince McMahon.

Greg Valentine explains why The Ultimate Warrior did not improve

Despite being one of WWE's marquee attractions, The Ultimate Warrior's moveset was limited, and his matches rarely lasted longer than a few minutes. Greg Valentine, by contrast, was widely viewed as an accomplished technical wrestler. He also regularly competed in lengthy bouts.

Valentine believes Warrior failed to get better as an in-ring performer simply because he was not good at wrestling:

"You can't teach The Warrior s**t. He'd get in the ring and he'd wanna run back and forth, so I just stood there until he got tired, and then I'd kick him and hold him down, but he didn't know how to sell. I'd make him [sell] and I'd hit him hard, but he didn't know jacks**t about wrestling. He was f***ing horrible." [30:03 – 30:34]

Valentine is not the first legend to criticize Warrior's wrestling skills. In 2021, veteran commentator Jim Ross said he had "never met or seen a wrestler with less ability" than the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer.

