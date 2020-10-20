5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon had a complicated relationship with

On-screen, it is important for WWE Superstars to create interesting characters and catchphrases that the WWE Universe can connect with. Off-screen, it is just as important that the men and women of WWE form a good relationship with the company’s top decision-maker, Vince McMahon, behind the scenes.

Several WWE Superstars have revealed that they consider Vince McMahon to be like a father figure to them, while others even view the WWE Chairman as a friend.

Given that Vince McMahon has worked with hundreds of WWE Superstars and thousands of employees, it is only natural that he has had his fair share of differences with some big names over the years.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon had a complicated relationship with.

#5 Vince McMahon had a complicated relationship with Jeff Jarrett

Vince McMahon booked Jeff Jarrett in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Chyna at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in October 1999.

The problem, however, was that Jarrett’s WWE contract came to an end just one day before No Mercy, which meant he had to negotiate a new deal to appear at the PPV.

It has been speculated for many years that Jarrett held Vince McMahon up for $300,000, but the former WWE Superstar clarified in a 2020 interview with talkSPORT that the figure also included bonuses from the months leading up to his exit.

Jarrett, who immediately left WWE and joined WCW after losing to Chyna, was singled out by Vince McMahon on the WWE RAW/WCW Nitro simulcast in March 2001 after the WWE Chairman completed his purchase of WCW.

“As far as the Jeff Jarretts of the world are concerned, you know how Jeff spells his name: that’s J-E, double F. Well, you know what? I would suspect that we spell it a different way after tonight. That would be capital G, double O, double N, double E. Gone.”

As is often the case with Vince McMahon, he made amends with Jarrett several years later.

The six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.