5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon is friends with in real life

It is not uncommon for Vince McMahon to become friends with WWE Superstars.

These Superstars have great relationships with Vince McMahon outside of WWE.

Braun Strowman considers Vince McMahon to be his friend

With WWE Superstars giving more out-of-character interviews now than ever before, there is hardly a day that goes by without someone from the wrestling world telling a story about Vince McMahon.

Superstars are frequently asked in interviews about the kind of relationship that they have with the WWE Chairman, especially if they are a newcomer to RAW and/or SmackDown.

Matt Riddle, for example, said after moving from NXT to SmackDown that he has an “amazing” relationship with NXT founder Triple H, but his meetings with Vince McMahon have only ever been “one hundred percent professional”.

More experienced Superstars, such as The Undertaker and Braun Strowman, have made it clear that Vince McMahon is also a friend to them, as opposed to simply being their boss.

In this article, let’s take a look at five Superstars who have been in WWE long enough to form a friendship with Vince McMahon outside of work.

#5 Vince McMahon is friends with Braun Strowman

In modern-day WWE, Superstars usually spend several years at the Performance Center and on NXT television before making the move to RAW and SmackDown. In Braun Strowman’s case, Vince McMahon decided to call up “The Monster Among Men” after SummerSlam 2015, despite the fact that he had only competed in seven matches, all of which were untelevised.

Vince McMahon’s show of faith in Strowman turned out to be a good decision, as the former Wyatt Family member became one of WWE’s top singles Superstars following his 2016 split from Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper.

Speaking on NotSam Wrestling, Strowman revealed that he was so frustrated around the time of the 2019 Royal Rumble that he told Vince McMahon he was “miserable” and he “had enough” with his position in WWE.

Vince McMahon kicked staff out of a production meeting two hours before an episode of RAW and spoke to Strowman for 45 minutes to reassure him about his future.

“Vince doesn’t get the credit that is due to him. He’s an unbelievable man and I’m fortunate to not only work for him but to also call him my friend.”

Strowman added that Vince McMahon envisages him staying in WWE for at least the next 10 years.

