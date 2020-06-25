5 biggest WWE Superstars and Vince McMahon's first reaction when he saw them

Abhilash Mendhe

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has hired a long string of in-ring legends and Hall of Famers over the course of the past four decades or so. These Superstars gave us some of the biggest moments in the history of pro-wrestling, that we'll cherish for decades on end.

The most interesting aspect of these legends' careers is the fact that they weren't as big once as they are now. Every in-ring performer has to start from scratch, and WWE's biggest Superstars did the same. Every single one of these wrestlers had their first meetings with Vince McMahon before they became mainstays on WWE TV.

In this slideshow, we'll take a look at five of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, and what was Vince McMahon's reaction when he saw them for the very first time.

#5 John Cena

John Cena

Currently, John Cena is doing quite well for himself in Hollywood. But around two decades ago, he was a generic rookie who wasn't a household name. The 16-time World Champion recalled his very first meeting with Vince McMahon and revealed that the WWE Chairman was disgusted when he looked at Cena. Longtime fans of Cena might remember that he once used to don super-dyed blond hair.

"He turned around and with a disgusted look on his face, he said, ‘Cut his hair,’ and I was whisked away from Vince like an assembly line. That was the first time I met Vince McMahon and he was disgusted to look at me. They shipped me out and I immediately got a haircut, which was not dyed blond, but equally as horrible."

Cena wrestled Kurt Angle in his first match on WWE's main roster, in a losing effort. He quickly became a popular Superstar on SmackDown and was holding the WWE title by the time WrestleMania 21 was done and dusted with. He is regarded by many as the face of WWE during the PG Era.

