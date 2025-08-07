Brutus Beefcake Shares More Devastating News After Hulk Hogan's Passing (Exclusive)

Brutus Beefcake lost contact with Hulk Hogan several years before his longtime friend passed away. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend opened up about the death of The Hulkster and a close family member in recent weeks.

Hogan became friends with Beefcake in the 1970s. Both men broke into the wrestling business at the same time and remained close for several decades. The former WCW and WWE stars fell out in the 2010s, but Beefcake still paid an emotional tribute to the wrestling icon after his death.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Beefcake disclosed details about another loss he has been dealing with lately.

"It [Hulk Hogan's death] hit me like a brick. I heard the news the next day, I imagine. Not long after, I heard the news that my almost-like-mother, grandmother to my kids, had dropped dead, so it's not been a real great week and a half for me," he said. [0:40–1:00]

Watch the video above to hear Brutus Beefcake reflect on his early days in the wrestling industry alongside Hulk Hogan.

Brutus Beefcake's favorite memory with Hulk Hogan

In 1989, Brutus Beefcake and Hulk Hogan defeated Randy Savage and Zeus in the SummerSlam main event.

The two men also joined forces in a losing effort against IRS and Ted DiBiase Sr. at WrestleMania IX in 1993.

Although he enjoyed teaming up with Hogan, Beefcake's favorite experience alongside The Hulkster came outside of the ring.

"That's hard to say, but I actually like 1977. In '76, we were at Cocoa Beach, training in the gym twice a day, squatting 500 [pounds], [and] I was benching almost 500. Those days, a hundred-pound dumbbells, pressing them. Those were the most fun times." [1:10–1:38]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ WWE pays tribute to the late Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 #SummerSlam

The two men also faced each other dozens of times. Their most notable one-on-one bout occurred at WCW Starrcade 1994: Triple Threat, where Hogan defeated Beefcake to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Brutus Beefcake was speaking at TMart Promotions' The Gathering 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

