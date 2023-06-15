Bryan Danielson would have slapped top name for his botched execution of a move on SmackDown last week, says 48-year-old former champion

Bryan Danielson, who was known as Daniel Bryan during his run with WWE, is known to be a masterful technical wrestler. Bryan has been touted as one of the best in-ring athletes of this generation and has proved time and again why he is a master of holds and submissions. However, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer stated that Danielson would have been very upset with Butch's performance on SmackDown.

During SmackDown, Butch faced Baron Corbin in an MITB qualifier match. The former NXT UK Champion picked up a quick win over Corbin with a unique arm-bar cradle turned into a pin. However, the execution of the move was wonky and did not look convincing. The botch on Butch's part led to Corbin having to 'act' as if he was trying to kick out but couldn't.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, former ICW Tag Team Champion and veteran journalist Bryan Alvarez remarked that Butch's botch on SmackDown would have caught the ire of a technical expert like Bryan Danielson. He also said that Danielson would have slapped The Brawling Brutes member for this mistake.

''Let me tell you if Brian Danielson sees this finish he's going to slap Butch because this guy wasn't putting any weight on the shoulders'' said Alvarez

Dave Meltzer chimed in and agreed that Butch did not do a good job with the finish of the match.

Bryan Danielson is currently a part of AEW

Following a storied tenure in WWE that saw him become one of the most beloved superstars of his generation, Bryan Danielson's decision to join AEW injected fresh energy into the wrestling landscape. Known for his technical prowess, hard-hitting style, and passionate connection with the audience, Danielson's presence adds immense credibility to AEW's roster.

The former WWE Champion is currently part of The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW along with Jon Moxley, Caludio Castignoli, and Wheeler Yuta. He is set to have a dream match against Okada at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. Daniel Bryan and Butch have similar career trajectories, and it would be interesting to see if Pete 'Butch' Dunne can attain the same level of success.

