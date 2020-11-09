BT Sport is celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker with a week dedicated to "The Deadman" taking place from November 16th to 22nd.

The Undertaker will takeover the British sporting channel with an array of programming exclusive to the WWE icon. BT Sport will kick off proceedings by showing the critically acclaimed Undertaker: Last Ride series, along with his candid interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions.

A whole week dedicated to one of the greatest of all-time 😱



Iconic matches. Original content. Special posters. Giveaways.



We're going to celebrate him and spoil you 😏



Here's what's on offer 👇#UndertakerWeek | November 16-22 | #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/jKBEDUsceP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 9, 2020

The channel will also show nightly reruns of his most memorable matches throughout his 30-year career.

BT Sport has also created a special editon of "What Went Down". The Undertaker will join Triple H and Shawn Michaels to look back and discuss their legendary series of WrestleMania matches.

"What Went Down: 30 Years of The Undertaker reveals more than ever before about what the three superstars experienced before, during and after the incredible matches and will premiere at 21:30 on Saturday 21st November, on BT Sport 2."

BT Sport have put together an amazing series of shows making the week of November 16th a can't miss celebration of The Undertaker.

The Undertaker has been a WWE mainstay for 30 years

November 22nd, 1990: Undertaker debuts in WWE



November 22nd, 2020: Undertaker will say his final farewell



It's going to be an emotional night 💜#SurvivorSeries | BT Sport Box Office | #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/algRvfsZD0 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 6, 2020

The Undertaker made his WWE debut thirty years ago this month at Survivor Series 1990 as part of the The Million Dollar Team. At this year's Survivor Series The Undertaker will make his final appearance for WWE closing out one of, if not the most iconic and legendary wrestling careers.