BT Sport set to air NXT UK: The Origins during WWE SummerSlam week

On the heels of SummerSlam, BT Sport will unleash a wave of original programming, including a short film that will celebrate the relationship between the channel and the NXT UK brand with "The Origins"

SummerSlam is known as one of the biggest pay-per-views that the WWE brings to the WWE Universe every year. This year, the "Biggest Party of the Summer" takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 21st.

The Origins will take a look at the path to stardom it took for some of NXT UK's most popular Superstars such as Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, and Kay Lee Ray from their humble beginnings to their point of discovery.

All of the aforementioned NXT UK Superstars have tasted success within the WWE. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate formed the tag team Moustache Mountain and won the NXT Tag Team Championship. Bate was the first-ever NXT UK Champion and held the title for 125 days. Kay Lee Ray is a former NXT UK Women's Champion and held the title for a record 649 days.

Who will earn the right to challenge Tyler Bate for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup?@NoamDar is one step closer! pic.twitter.com/uoAY93qA5L — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 12, 2021

BT Sport has more original programming for SummerSlam week

In addition to The Origins, BT Sport has more original programming in store for wrestling fans this week ahead of SummerSlam. Check out what BT Sport has in store for the WWE Universe below:

Ariel Meets: Roman Reigns – esteemed journalist Ariel Helwani sits down with WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns ahead of his match with John Cena

– esteemed journalist Ariel Helwani sits down with WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns ahead of his match with John Cena What Went Down: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus – The best of friends and the best of enemies sit down together to watch and talk through some of their greatest moments as well as their matches against each other

– The best of friends and the best of enemies sit down together to watch and talk through some of their greatest moments as well as their matches against each other The Run-In – NXT UK’s Trent Seven and Jinny join Rob Armstrong for two episodes of The Run-In looking at all things WWE ahead of the SummerSlam Weekend. WWE Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H will also join the show ahead of her match with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

BT Sport is the home of WWE in the UK. Catch WWE NXT live on BT Sport 3 from 9.00 pm on Wednesday 18th August. For more info visit www.btsport.com

Edited by Alan John