Buddy Matthews got Rhea Ripley's permission for a purchase that references WWE and AEW; watch their character-breaking reaction!

Divided by promotions, united by love, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have reacted to an epic Christmas gift that seemingly captures the best from their WWE and AEW runs, respectively.

It's no secret that many pro wrestlers are also massive video game fans, and it looks like Matthews and Ripley also have similar interests. Phantom Arcades recently built an incredible custom gaming machine with artwork featuring the current characters of Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews.

The former Buddy Murphy revealed that he discovered the custom-made arcade via his AEW stablemate Malakai Black, who recently also got one developed for Zelina Vega.

Matthews admitted that he had to ask permission to get it made from Rhea Ripley, and hilariously even disclosed how he convinced his fiancee.

It's always great to see wrestlers be themselves and not their on-screen characters, and you'd get the same vibe while watching Ripley and Matthews reacting to the latest item in their house:

"Malakai Black showed me when he did it for Zelina, which was pretty awesome, so I had to ask for permission from one (gestures towards Rhea Ripley) if I could get something like that, and I sold her on the idea of having a custom arcade machine with her on it. I think that's what solved it."

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have a common reason for liking their amazing new arcade machine

Ripley, who is a member of Judgment Day, is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in WWE whose gimmick is totally different from her real-life persona.

Buddy Matthews is also part of the dark and sinister House of Black in AEW, and his new arcade machine has graphics of his faction.

The amazing part, however, is how Phantom Arcades managed to blend the best of both worlds of WWE and AEW, something that Ripley found really cool:

"It's just cool to capture two different parts of our lives, and it lives on forever in something that's epic," said Rhea Ripley.

Buddy Matthews, who visibly seemed more excited about his newest toy, also loved the idea behind the arcade gaming machine:

"And just for me to be in AEW and her in WWE, the two characters that have been created in two different worlds to come back here as one, yeah, it's just kind of cool," added Matthews.

