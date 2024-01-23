Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's amazing new photo after WWE RAW

Buddy Matthews took to Twitter/X to send a one-word message to Rhea Ripley. He reacted to his fiancée's stunning new photos.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley was involved in multiple segments. She was involved in a heated argument with Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest and also crossed paths with Becky Lynch, who has her sights on the Women's World Championship.

Taking to Instagram, The Eradicator posted a new set of photos after RAW. In reaction, Matthews sent out a one-word message in the comment section.

"Mama," wrote Matthews.

Check out a screengrab of Matthews' Instagram comment below:

Bill Apter recently praised Rhea Ripley

Bill Apter was impressed by Rhea Ripley's recent promo battle against Becky Lynch from Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter praised The Eradicator and claimed that her segment with Lynch is one of the most spectacular segments he has witnessed in a while.

Apter said:

"Monday Night RAW, spectacular segment. One of the most interesting segments that I have been transfixed to the TV... One of the things that drew me, and I couldn't get enough of it both visually, conceptually, and verbally... One of the most compelling things I have seen in all of Monday Night RAW in a long time is 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Mami' Rhea Ripley, circling around and around each other as they chatted and finally wound up face to face in very compelling and very convincing chat."

Heading into WrestleMania 40, Ripley has multiple targets on her back. Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Nia Jax are all gunning for the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator is expected to defend her title at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

