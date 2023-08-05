Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's photo which broke the internet, she responds

AEW star and Rhea Ripley's real-life partner, Buddy Matthews, has reacted to her recent photo.

Before the SummerSlam media day, Ripley took to social media to upload a stunning photo of herself, which quickly went viral among the WWE Universe. Fans online went completely wild in reaction to the image.

Matthews has now reacted to the photo with the 'Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes' emoji, as he also got a response from Ripley.

Check out the wholesome interaction between Matthews and Ripley:

Matthews and Ripley's relationship has been public for quite some time. The star, formerly Buddy Murphy in WWE, is currently signed to AEW.

He is a part of the House of Black faction and is one-third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions. He is currently on the back of a brutal Ladder Match against Andrade El Idolo.

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her style and fashion

Rhea Ripley recently discussed her style and fashion and how it helped fans open up to her.

In an interview with InStyle, the reigning WWE Women's World Champion stated that her fashion has inspired many fans.

"I'll get messages on Instagram, Twitter," Ripley said. "I'll get people coming up to me in person just being like, 'Rhea, I love your style. You helped me accept me for me.'"

Ripley added

"It sort of brought out this side of me that I always wanted to be, but never thought that I would fit the mold of society," she said. "It's cool to be in that sort of spotlight, to inspire [fans] to do what they want to do with their bodies and to not be ashamed of it and not really care what anyone else thinks because it's what they think of themselves that really means the most."

Ripley isn't currently scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. She is feuding with Raquel Rodriguez at the moment.

