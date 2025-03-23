Buddy Matthews reacts as his wife and WWE star Rhea Ripley shows off new tattoo

Rhea Ripley is currently on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Women’s World Champion has gotten a new tattoo ahead of the event.

On her official Instagram account, Mami posted a picture of her new tattoo, which pays homage to her dog. She shared an emotional caption along with the photo, expressing how her dog will always be part of her through the body ink.

“This little doggo came into my life at such an important and emotional time. Very happy she will be a part of me forever… While being dressed as one of my favorite horror characters 🤡 Thank you,” wrote Rhea Ripley.

Ripley’s husband, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy), has now shared his reaction to the photo. In the comments section of the post, he dropped three red heart emojis.

Image source: Ripley's Instagram handle

Former TNA Wrestling star named Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as her dream opponents

Jordynne Grace officially signed a contract with WWE this year. She even had a strong showing in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble bout. Grace has joined NXT and is quickly rising through the ranks.

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, the former TNA star named Ripley and Bianca Belair as her dream opponents in the Stamford-based promotion.

"[Rhea Ripley?] You know, you have to say that, right? I feel like I have to say that. Bianca [Belair] is a very, very close second, though. I feel like she's so insanely athletic," Grace said.

Presently, Belair and Ripley are engaged in a heated feud and it seems they are going to face each other in a Triple Threat match for IYO SKY's Women’s World Championship. In a shocking twist, SKY dethroned Ripley on the RAW after Elimination Chamber.

With WrestleMania just a month away, Ripley’s storyline has become more engaging than ever. It will be interesting to see what's next for her.

