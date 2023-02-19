Buddy Matthews sends a heartfelt three-word message to his "girl" Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews sent a three-word message to WWE star and his real-life partner, Rhea Ripley, on social media.

Matthews and Ripley have been together for quite some time and have also publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Taking to Twitter, the current AEW star reacted to Ripley's recent photos with a heartfelt message:

"My girl is [fire emoji]" wrote Matthews

Check out Matthews' tweet below:

Matthews is currently working for AEW, where he is a member of the House of Black. He previously departed WWE to sign with Tony Khan's promotion. The House of Black also consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The faction could be set for a feud with The Elite.

EC3 recently recalled his interaction with Rhea Ripley

Former WWE star EC3 previously worked in NXT and was briefly on the main roster. He recently recalled his interaction with Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed that hypothetically he would "get with" Ripley if he had to pick a superstar from WWE. EC3 said:

"I have a personal relationship with a few, been totally friend-zoned, on purpose, by the vast majority. Currently? I have to watch wrestling, which is not going to happen. I'll take a wild ride with Rhea Ripley. How about that?"

EC3 continued:

"Here's a funny Rhea [Ripley] story. She was new to NXT. As you may have heard in previous podcasts and dirt sheet innuendo, EC3 had a little bit of a party spot in Orlando. So I was having one of my get-togethers, treating everyone fine, because that's what a top guy does. He's coming here to take over. We were having a party, and Rhea comes up - sweet young girl, and she was talking about 'I used to watch NXT when you were Derrick Bateman and I thought it was so funny!' Hated my life then, but that's cool. You're so young and I was in the tail end of my death and you know, whatever, that's cool. But sweetheart, totally nice gal. She left her jacket at my place."

Ripley will be in action in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the Elimination Chamber. She will be teaming up with Finn Balor to face the duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix.

