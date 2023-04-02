Buddy Matthews sends a message to Aalyah Mysterio, reacts to Dominik and Rhea Ripley being next to each other

Buddy Matthews sent a message to Aalyah Mysterio after he was spotted standing next to Dominik and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Dom and Ripley have been working closely with one another as members of The Judgment Day. However, in real life, Ripley is dating Matthews.

Matthews was previously in an on-screen relationship with Aalyah during his WWE days. Taking to Twitter, he sent a message to Dom's sister.

"Aalyah Mysterio was on my left," wrote Matthews.

Matthews is currently signed to AEW and joined the Tony Khan-led promotion after departing WWE.

He is a member of the House of Black faction where he is stablemates with Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The House of Black is the current AEW World Trios Champions.

Rhea Ripley recently praised the AEW faction The Outcasts

Rhea Ripley was recently full of praise for The Outcasts. The group consists of Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm, all former WWE stars.

Speaking in a recent interview with Mike Schneiderman, Ripley said the following, as she expressed how happy she was for her former colleagues:

"I love it. I think they're doing really, really well and it looks like they're having a lot of fun as well. And them three together, I could only imagine how wild it's getting. Toni and I, we go back since we were 16 years old in Australia. There's actually footage out there of us wrestling at 16 in Australia as well. We had a triple threat, but I'm proud of her. I'm glad that she is having fun and still wrestling, doing the one thing she loves and good for her. She knew exactly what she wanted and she went for it, so I'm really happy for them."

As of this writing, Rhea Ripley is set to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

