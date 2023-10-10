Buddy Matthews sends a message to his fiancé Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews has sent out a message to his fiancé and current WWE star, Rhea Ripley, on social media.

Ripley and Matthews have been dating for a couple of years now. Earlier this year, the couple announced their engagement. During Matthews' time in WWE, he briefly worked alongside Ripley before signing with AEW, where he is a part of the House of Black faction.

Taking to his Instagram story, Matthews sent a message to Ripley, referencing Fortnite.

"When @rhearipley_wwe sends you this... you know that you over react to @fortnite," wrote Matthews.

Check out a screengrab of Matthews' Instagram story:

Since losing the AEW World Trios Championship to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, Matthews and Malakai Black have been on hiatus. In the meantime, Brody King and Julia Hart continue to represent the House of Black on TV.

Rhea Ripley opened up about balancing her real-life relationship with her on-screen work with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is in a relationship with Buddy Matthews in real life. Meanwhile, she is paired up with Dominik Mysterio on WWE television.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator opened up about balancing her life outside of WWE and her work life.

Ripley said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and is currently feuding with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

