Buddy Matthews sends a message to his fiancée Rhea Ripley, shares a photo from their private life

Buddy Matthews took to Instagram to share a photo with his and Rhea Ripley's pet dog. He also sent a message to his fiancée.

Earlier this year, Matthews and Ripley announced their engagement after being in a relationship for many years. The two stars are currently working for different promotions, with Ripley being signed to WWE and Matthews being signed to AEW.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews shared a wholesome photo of his and Ripley's dog. According to Matthews' caption, Ripley clicked the photo herself.

"Father like Son - Dem’s snapped this picture without knowing. He’s acting like me more and more everyday… or I’m acting more like him! I’ll let @rhearipley_wwe decide," wrote Matthews.

Check out Matthews' Instagram post below:

Vince Russo urged Rhea Ripley to stand up for her WWE booking

Vince Russo recently took to Twitter/X to urge Rhea Ripley to stand up against her current WWE booking.

Ripley was recently involved in a controversial spot with Ivy Nile, who dropped The Eradicator on her face during the main event of RAW featuring The Judgment Day against The Creed Brothers.

Taking to Twitter/X, Russo claimed that the mastermind behind the Ripley-Nile spot should immediately be fired from WWE.

He wrote:

"Whoever came up with that Rhea Ripley Spot on RAW (the Chicken Fighting Spot) should have already BEEN FIRED. How can you make a Wrestler, who has the Star Power and Presence that she has---LOOK LIKE A BLITHERING IDIOT. There's only one way---it's intentional because NO ONE can be that STUPID!!! Rhea---YOU MUST PROTECT YOUR CHARACTER!!!"

The Nightmare is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The Eradicator's next title defense will be against Ivy Nile, whom she will face at RAW: Day 1.

