Wrestling veteran urges Rhea Ripley to stand up for herself against WWE booking; says an employee must get fired

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo urged Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to protect her character against "stupid" WWE booking.

The Eradicator has been one of the most dominant characters on WWE television over the past year. The 27-year-old Judgment Day member captured the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 39. Her reign has now surpassed 260 days.

However, she was recently involved in a controversial spot with Ivy Nile on RAW. When Ripley attempted to perform an electric chair offense on the former Diamond Mine member, the latter reversed the move. Some fans found the spot funny. A Twitter user even spotted what seemed like Nile tickling the Aussie star to stop her attack.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo took to Twitter to criticize the spot. He claimed the person who came up with the idea of the spot should get fired. The veteran also urged the Women's World Champion to protect her character.

"Whoever came up with that Rhea Ripley Spot on RAW (the Chicken Fighting Spot) should have already BEEN FIRED. How can you make a Wrestler, who has the Star Power and Presence that she has---LOOK LIKE A BLITHERING IDIOT. There's only one way---it's intentional because NO ONE can be that STUPID!!! Rhea---YOU MUST PROTECT YOUR CHARACTER!!!"

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo shared important advice for the creative team after RAW. Check out the details here.

Vince Russo believes WWE should not entertain by hurting their characters

Commenting on Vince Russo's tweet, a fan disagreed with the former head writer. The fan told Russo he might not have liked the segment, but some children did. He also pointed out that RAW is a TV show that is supposed to be entertaining.

Russo responded to the fan, explaining that the company should not entertain by hurting their characters.

"Bro---you don't entertain by doing damage to your characters," he wrote. "With all due respect, Tommy, you are wrong. Things like that literally puts dents into her character. Did you ever see Chyna put in a silly comedy spot like that? Ever? The answer is NO because as a Writer I 'Protected' her. Casual Wrestling Fans are sitting there saying---why didn't she just rake her eyes out of her face." Russo added in another tweet.

Expand Tweet

"You guys sold out" – Vince Russo highlighted a big issue with RAW. Check out the details here.