WWE veteran shares important advice for the creative team after RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. It was an action-packed show that saw three title matches along with plenty of other great segments in the build-up to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January 2024. The former WWE head writer Vince Russo had a suggestion for the creative team after watching the latest edition of the red brand.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw new champions being crowned as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Gunther and The Judgment Day, on the other hand, were able to retain their titles in hard-fought matches.

While reviewing the red brand's show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo was asked by his co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, how much the wrestlers should be involved in the creative process in order to get over. According to the veteran, there has to be a partnership between the creative team and the wrestler to get the most out of the individual.

“It’s gotta be a two-way street bro, it’s gotta be a two-way street. You gotta get their input, you gotta work with them, everybody's gotta be on the same page, bro. You’ve got to let talent in and work with the talent, and you gotta work towards their strengths and get away from their weaknesses, and bro, I’m gonna say it again Chris, we’re just creating content here,” Vince Russo said. [22:19 - 22:41]

The best characters in wrestling often arise when the performers are allowed to be themselves on camera, so the advice by Russo makes a lot of sense. One of the examples of this is LA Knight, who has taken WWE by storm after changing his persona.

