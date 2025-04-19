Buddy Matthews sends a message after Rhea Ripley 'adopts' a son and becomes his Mami

Rhea Ripley has had quite an eventful WrestleMania weekend so far, including her becoming a new Mami after signing an adoption paper. The WWE Superstar's real-life husband, Buddy Matthews, reacted to the interesting turn of events with a short message on social media.

Ad

Rhea Ripley will be in action at WrestleMania 41, where she will face Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship. The WWE Superstars have been in Las Vegas for the last couple of days for the Showcase of Immortals, with various events lined up for them.

At one such fan event, a fan asked Ripley to sign his adoption papers and become his Mami. The former Women's World Champion obliged the fan's request, and even gave her new "son" a hug. Buddy Matthews played along on the joke as he reacted to the clip of his wife 'adopting' a son.

Ad

Trending

He replied with a short message on X (formerly known as Twitter). The AEW star noted that now they have someone who will look after them when they are old:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"He’s old enough that if he breaks the law it falls on him and not us! - now we have a son to look after us when we are old."

Ad

Check out the reply below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buddy Matthews posted an appreciative message for Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 41

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley made their relationship public in 2022, though they had been dating before that. The duo have been by each other's sides over the years and got married last year in June.

Buddy and Rhea have also been faring well in their professional careers. While the male superstar is a prominent member of the AEW roster, Mami is set to walk into one of the biggest matches of her career as she will look to reclaim the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

She also received a heartfelt message from her husband ahead of the same:

"Appreciation post. I'm the most lucky bloke to have found my bestie,"- Matthews said

Rhea Ripley has also been very supportive of her husband and even paid a tribute to him last year by wearing similar makeup as Buddy Matthews. The pair often shares heartwarming pictures of themselves on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More