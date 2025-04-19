Buddy Matthews sends a message after Rhea Ripley 'adopts' a son and becomes his Mami

Rhea Ripley has had quite an eventful WrestleMania weekend so far, including her becoming a new Mami after signing an adoption paper. The WWE Superstar's real-life husband, Buddy Matthews, reacted to the interesting turn of events with a short message on social media.
Rhea Ripley will be in action at WrestleMania 41, where she will face Bianca Belair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship. The WWE Superstars have been in Las Vegas for the last couple of days for the Showcase of Immortals, with various events lined up for them.
At one such fan event, a fan asked Ripley to sign his adoption papers and become his Mami. The former Women's World Champion obliged the fan's request, and even gave her new "son" a hug. Buddy Matthews played along on the joke as he reacted to the clip of his wife 'adopting' a son.
He replied with a short message on X (formerly known as Twitter). The AEW star noted that now they have someone who will look after them when they are old:
"He’s old enough that if he breaks the law it falls on him and not us! - now we have a son to look after us when we are old."
Check out the reply below:
Buddy Matthews posted an appreciative message for Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 41
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley made their relationship public in 2022, though they had been dating before that. The duo have been by each other's sides over the years and got married last year in June.
Buddy and Rhea have also been faring well in their professional careers. While the male superstar is a prominent member of the AEW roster, Mami is set to walk into one of the biggest matches of her career as she will look to reclaim the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.
She also received a heartfelt message from her husband ahead of the same:
"Appreciation post. I'm the most lucky bloke to have found my bestie,"- Matthews said
Rhea Ripley has also been very supportive of her husband and even paid a tribute to him last year by wearing similar makeup as Buddy Matthews. The pair often shares heartwarming pictures of themselves on social media.