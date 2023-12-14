Buddy Matthews shares a cute gym photo with partner Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews took to Instagram to share a new photo featuring himself and his partner, Rhea Ripley.

Matthews and Ripley had been dating for quite some time. Earlier this year, the couple announced their engagement on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews shared a photo of him flexing his biceps. He also sent a wholesome message to his fiancée.

"I’ll be the Beast, and you can be my Beauty! 🥰" wrote Matthews.

Ripley is currently working in WWE, where she is the reigning Women's World Champion. Earlier this year, she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 before WWE changed the title to the Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator has successfully defended her title against top names, including Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler, all of whom she faced in a Fatal Five-Way Match. At the recently concluded Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Ripley successfully defended her title against Zoey Stark in a singles match.

Meanwhile, Matthews is currently part of the House of Black in AEW. He is a former six-man tag team champion with Malakai Black and Brody King.

Rhea Ripley previously talked about balancing her relationship with on and off-screen

Rhea Ripley is currently engaged to Buddy Matthews. She is also working closely with Dominik Mysterio on WWE television.

In a past interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, she opened up about balancing her relationship on and off-screen. She said that Matthews has no issues with her work on TV.

Ripley said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Currently, Ripley is a part of The Judgment Day and working on Monday Night RAW. She could be feuding with WWE star Ivy Nile soon.

