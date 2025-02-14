Buddy Matthews shares insane new photo with wife Rhea Ripley; sends three-word message

Buddy Matthews shared a new photo with his wife and current WWE Superstar, Rhea Ripley. Matthews is a current AEW star and member of the Hounds of Hell.

The Hounds of Hell was formerly known as the House of Black. Former leader Malakai Black, aka Aleister Black, was removed from the group after departing AEW. Matthews and Brody King primarily operate as a tag team, with Julia Hart being the third member.

On Instagram, Matthews shared an insane new picture with Ripley. The two superstars looked completely jacked, and Matthews also sent a three-word message.

"Unleash the Beasts!" wrote Matthews.

Check out Matthews' Instagram post:

The couple had been dating for several years before tying the knot in 2024. Matthews was previously signed to WWE, where he competed as Buddy Murphy. He held the RAW Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins and is a former one-time Cruiserweight Champion.

Rhea Ripley explained how she balanced her on-screen relationship and Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley previously explained how she balanced between her on-screen relationship with her ex-on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio, and her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, she said:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley was betrayed by Mysterio at SummerSlam 2024, concluding her stint as a Judgment Day member. Mysterio also assisted Liv Morgan in retaining the Women's World Championship against Ripley.

