Buddy Matthews shares non-PG post with Rhea Ripley; she reacts

Rhea Ripley has responded to Buddy Matthews' romantic photo with her that he shared on Instagram. The Nightmare also seemed quite pleased with the picture.

Buddy Matthews and Ripley got engaged last year after being together for about a year. The couple occasionally share pictures on social media.

In his latest non-PG post, Buddy Matthews was spotted posing on top of Rhea Ripley. He captioned the photo: "Life is peachy!"

You can check out the post here.

The Nightmare noticed the image and responded with a smiley, as seen below.

Rhea Ripley's reply to Matthews (via Instagram)

Rhea Ripley's reaction to Max Caster's rap about her on-screen relationship with Dominik

Last year, AEW star Max Caster delivered a rap targeting Buddy Matthews, mentioning the on-screen relationship between Ripley and Dominik in WWE.

Shortly after, Ripley responded to the rap while speaking with Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Here's what she said:

“I mean, it’s good for me, it’s good for Dom. At the end of the day, it got us trending on Twitter. It got us trending. If that’s what you want to do in your match, get two other people in the opposite promotion you are battling with trending? Then, I feel like you did the wrong job because you put us over instead of yourself. So that was a mistake on their part I wanna say. Yes, you can take a shot at my fiancé if you want, but, at the end of the day, Mami’s on top and that’s exactly what happened.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Ripley recently suffered an injury and is currently out of action. Judging by her pictures with Buddy Matthews, she seems to be enjoying her time away from the ring. The Eradicator was the Women's World Champion for more than a year before vacating the belt on RAW following her injury.

Drop your reactions to Ripley's comment on Matthews' post!

