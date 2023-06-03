"Budget cut this jabroni Triple H," "Just give up already" - Fans extremely disappointed in 33-year-old star's return to WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown after Night of Champions 2023 celebrated The Tribal Chief's 1000-day reign as the Universal Champion. During the segment, a new title was introduced for Roman Reigns by Triple H before The Bloodline imploded. Meanwhile, fans were extremely disappointed in Lacey Evan's return to the company.

Last night, Lacey Evans made a return to the company and competed for the first time in weeks on SmackDown. The former Sassy Southern Belle showed up with her new gimmick that resembled the WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter a lot. She ended up losing to LWO's Zelina Vega.

Fans were extremely upset and disappointed in the creative for possibly giving the 33-year-old star another push. The WWE Universe voiced their disappointment on Lacey Evans constantly getting repackaged and losing on the brand under the new regime.

It looks like the new regime isn't sure about what they want to do with Lacey Evans on either brand. After making several sporadic appearances under the new regime, fans also believe that Evans could be leaving or getting released from the company soon.

Lacey Evans was once set to go after a major WWE Championship ahead of WrestleMania 37

In 2021, the old regime was quite high on Lacey Evans and booked her as one of the biggest heels on Monday Night RAW. The Sassy Southern Belle was a nuisance on the red brand alongside WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who managed her at the time.

Initially, there were plans for Evans to win the RAW Women's Championship from The Empress of Tomorrow ahead of WrestleMania 37. She was also reportedly scheduled to face Charlotte Flair in a title match as the champion.

Unfortunately, those plans never took place as Evans went on maternal leave, and the storyline was completely changed from Lacey Evans vs Charlotte Flair to Asuka vs Rhea Ripely for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. This was Ripley's second WrestleMania.

Last year, Evans returned to the company but hasn't been utilized. She returned to the blue brand under her old gimmick and went away for a while only to return with a new BootCamp-type gimmick. Last night, she returned and lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Zelina Vega.

What are your thoughts on Lacey Evans' run with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

