As reported by the Cobb County Government, former WCW and WWE Superstar Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell was seriously injured following a car accident that happened earlier this week. Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, Buff Bagwell was reportedly impaired by prescription medication at the time of the accident.

The accident has been termed to be a serious injury traffic collision by the Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit, who is overseeing the investigation.

Buff Bagwell reportedly met with an accident on Sunday, August 16 at around 5:18 p.m. on Cumberland Boulevard, east of Cumberland Parkway in Cobb County, Georgia. The report released by the investigators noted that Buff Bagwell lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe while driving through a curve. Buff Bagwell's car collided with the metal fence and centre median, and he kept going west towards the eastbound lanes. The car went on to crash into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station, according to the report.

Bagwell was taken to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Sunday immediately following the accident, and no further details have been provided regarding his condition.

The official report on Buff Bagwell's accident:

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury traffic collision that occurred on Cumberland Boulevard east of Cumberland Parkway on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 5:18 p.m. According to investigators, a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, approaching Cumberland Parkway when the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. The Chevrolet Tahoe collided with the center median and metal fence within the median before continuing west across the eastbound lanes. The Chevrolet Tahoe then collided with the curb before colliding into a free-standing bathroom at the Cobb County Transit (CCT) bus station. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, 50-year-old Marcus Bagwell, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators believe Bagwell was impaired by prescription medication during the collision. This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

Buff Bagwell worked for WCW for ten years from 1991 until its closure in 2001. He worked for the WWE for one year before getting fired, after which he wrestled for TNA and various other indie promotions.

We'll keep you updated about Buff Bagwell's condition as and when more details are released. We at Sportskeeda are praying for Buff Bagwell's well-being and speedy recovery.