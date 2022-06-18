Former WCW star praises Theory for his work at WrestleMania

Current United States Champion Theory has made a name for himself since arriving on WWE television, and former WCW star Buff Bagwell has taken notice.

Vince McMahon took an interest in the young superstar late last year, and the two had several backstage segments. The youngest US Champion in history then entered a storyline with Pat McAfee following McMahon's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Their feud culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38, where McAfee won.

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston and praised the US Champion for his work, and noted the list of superstars who had storylines with McMahon.

“Vince McMahon hand-picked him [Theory] as a like a a [sic] protégé, so when you have Vince McMahon, the boss hangs out with you on TV because think about the list of people who Vince has been involved with Austin, Rock, Taker, Triple H, and then suddenly here’s Theory. The fans immediately look at it like a boom - stamp of approval." [H/T SEScoops]

Bagwell continued to praise the US Champion's in-ring work and noted his confidence at WrestleMania.

"This kid’s throwing hand signals and selfies, he was doing it all. I went this kid [sic]…this kid is somebody you know and then sure enough he did some kind of crazy a** move that looked incredible off…like he jumped through the second rope…. yeah bounced up and hit a DDT. That kid can work, he was very confident."

What has Theory been up to in WWE

Shortly after WrestleMania, Vince McMahon demanded that the 24-year-old become more aggressive and go after what he wants.

Theory set his sights on Finn Balor and took the United States Championship from him on the April 18th edition of WWE RAW, just two weeks following WrestleMania 38.

He most recently defeated Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell to retain the United States Championship.

However, he now has a much larger opponent to deal with in Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion has a history of bodybuilding, and that was referenced in a pose-off with Lashley in the main event of the latest episode of RAW.

It remains to be seen how the youngster will be booked in the months to come as a match between him and The All Mighty looks imminent.

