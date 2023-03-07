"Buh bye, b*tch!" - Logan Paul humiliates former world champion on WWE RAW

Social media megastar Logan Paul returned to confront former WWE Champion Seth Rollins on the latest episode of RAW.

Tonight, The Miz was out to moderate the face-to-face confrontation between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. While Paul embraced the "Logan sucks" chant, he insulted Rollins by claiming he accomplished more in one year than The Visionary did in 20 years.

In response, the former world champion called Paul a "troll," a "fraud," and a "human dumpster fire," and fans didn't want him in their backyard.

In the closing minutes of the segment, Paul hinted at wanting to face Rollins at WrestleMania. The Miz said he could make the match happen, and Rollins dumped him outside the ring.

The 27-year-old star tried to take advantage of the situation by attacking The Visionary but was attacked by the latter, as The Miz tried to interfere. He ate a superkick from Rollins. The Maverick then knocked Rollins out cold with his right hand.

The social media star asked Rollins to let him know about WrestleMania once he woke up and gave The Visionary a taste of his own medicine.

"Buh bye, b*tch!" Paul said.

As of now, WWE is yet to officially confirm Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how The Visionary will retaliate after the attack from The Maverick.

