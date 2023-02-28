Former WWE Champion makes a phone call to Logan Paul live on RAW

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins made a phone call to Logan Paul live on WWE RAW.

Tonight on RAW, The Miz held a special WrestleMania edition of MizTV. During the segment, he praised his wife before revealing that he was the host of WrestleMania. He then claimed that nothing could ruin this night.

Just then, Rollins' theme song played, and he came out. Rollins said that he didn't mean to rain on The Miz's parade, but he had been trying to get in touch with Logan Paul to no avail.

Rollins then asked if The Miz could call him from his phone, which he denied. Instead, the former continued to insult Seth, who then superkicked him. Seth Rollins then took the phone and unlocked it using Face ID.

Seth Rollins dialed the YouTuber, and when he picked up, Seth asked him about Jake Paul and his bout from the previous night. He invited Logan to show up to RAW next week.

Paul said that they would see how tough Rollins is when they're in front of each other face-to-face. After Rollins hung up, he stomped The Miz before leaving the ring.

It looks like WWE is building for a feud between Rollins and Logan Paul at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what transpires next week.

What do you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

