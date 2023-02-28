"Love this guy" - Twitter amused after 4-time world champion takes a shot at Jake Paul's recent loss on RAW

Jake Paul suffered his first defeat in boxing this past weekend in Saudi Arabia when Tommy Fury defeated him. He has had a list of excuses, and fans haven't been kind to Jake Paul as he has been less than humble in defeat. One superstar on RAW made sure to reference the defeat at all costs, perhaps because he has been targeting his brother Logan Paul. Of course, we are talking about four-time world champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary came out on RAW and attacked WrestleMania host The Miz and took a shot at Logan Paul's younger brother for his recent defeat.

Seth Rollins will go face-to-face with Jake Paul's brother next week

Seth Rollins only briefly mentioned Jake, but the man he is targeting is his older brother Logan Paul. Since The Miz had him in his contacts, Rollins took The A-Lister out and face-timed Logan Paul, who asked him to stop calling.

However, he was surprised when Seth Rollins answered, and the two have set up a face-to-face meeting for RAW next week - where their rumored WrestleMania 39 match will presumably be made official.

