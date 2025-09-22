"Build your character" - Goldberg shared heartwarming advice with former WWE star during backstage catch-up (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shanky Singh recently spoke about a warm backstage conversation he had with Goldberg. Shanky caught up with the legend during his time in the company.
The WCW veteran is one of the most recognizable stars to step inside a squared circle. After a stellar career in WCW, he went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the WWE. He recently hung up his boots after an iconic matchup against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shanky spoke of his meeting with Goldberg. He mentioned that the WCW veteran was very kind and polite with him. The star discussed his conversation with the legend about how he was from India, trying to make a name in the wrestling business. Singh recalled the legend telling him about continuing the hard work and earning a prominent spot on the roster. He also mentioned that the veteran was not worried about newcomers taking spots from some of the established talent.
"I also had a great conversation with Goldberg. He’s a good guy. Very good man. He’s not worried about newcomers taking spots of established stars. He told me I’m from India, a different region. Just keep working hard, and it’ll come in handy. Build your character. Think about how you can earn a spot in WWE. You have to earn your spot in WWE."
Goldberg has had memorable matches with several WWE legends including Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, and much more. His last appearance for WWE was on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.
During the interview, Shanky Singh also spoke about his emotional encounter with The Undertaker and facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.
