"Build your character" - Goldberg shared heartwarming advice with former WWE star during backstage catch-up (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shanky Singh recently spoke about a warm backstage conversation he had with Goldberg. Shanky caught up with the legend during his time in the company.

Ad

The WCW veteran is one of the most recognizable stars to step inside a squared circle. After a stellar career in WCW, he went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the WWE. He recently hung up his boots after an iconic matchup against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shanky spoke of his meeting with Goldberg. He mentioned that the WCW veteran was very kind and polite with him. The star discussed his conversation with the legend about how he was from India, trying to make a name in the wrestling business. Singh recalled the legend telling him about continuing the hard work and earning a prominent spot on the roster. He also mentioned that the veteran was not worried about newcomers taking spots from some of the established talent.

Ad

Trending

"I also had a great conversation with Goldberg. He’s a good guy. Very good man. He’s not worried about newcomers taking spots of established stars. He told me I’m from India, a different region. Just keep working hard, and it’ll come in handy. Build your character. Think about how you can earn a spot in WWE. You have to earn your spot in WWE."

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Goldberg has had memorable matches with several WWE legends including Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, and much more. His last appearance for WWE was on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

During the interview, Shanky Singh also spoke about his emotional encounter with The Undertaker and facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.