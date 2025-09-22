"I started crying" - Former WWE star recalls emotional meetup with The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shanky Singh recently shared his experience of meeting with The Undertaker. He had a chance to connect with the legendary wrestling during his time in the company.
Shanky had a memorable stint in WWE, as part of Jinder Mahal's entourage. He had a memorable exchange with Drew McIntyre, where the Scottish Warrior decimated him with stiff Steel Chair shots on RAW during the latter's rivalry with Jinder Mahal.
During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Shanky mentioned that he he met the Phenom during his time at the Performance Center. He recalled noticing a huge rush around the ring while The Undertaker was talking to some of the rookies. Singh was overwhelmed with emotion the first time he spoke to the legendary wrestler. He mentioned that they had a heartwarming conversation and he even trained under The Deadman for a month.
"I was at the Performance Center training and then I see a rush near the ring. Someone was talking to them. I went closer and saw The Undertaker. When I became a wrestler in 2015, I used to watch Undertaker matches. I went close and just stared at him. I started crying. He’s very down to earth. I didn’t think he’d be that down to earth. He said 'Hey kid, how are you?' I said 'I’m good.' I told him what a big fan I was. I had tears in my eyes. He told me to keep working hard. He told me I’m almost there, the rest is on me. I felt very nice that he spoke to me. I learned two weeks later that The Undertaker was going to train the taller wrestlers. So I trained under him, maybe once a month."
During the interview, Shanky also spoke about his time in the WWE and working an Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther.
